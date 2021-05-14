Sunshine and warm temperatures move in on Friday

Yesterday was awesome and today should be just as good, if not better.

Temperatures will climb to around 70 degrees in Milwaukee by midday, then cool slightly in the afternoon along the lake.

Highs inland may reach the middle 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny for the majority of the day, but clouds are expected to increase in the late afternoon and evening. Under mostly cloudy skies tonight, lows will be around 50 degrees near the lake and middle 40s inland.

Scattered light showers move in for Saturday. This should be far from an all-day rain and the rain won't add up to much.

Around a tenth of an inch of rain is possible, with locally higher amounts. The best chance for showers in the Milwaukee metro area will be in the afternoon. The showers should move out by Sunday.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy and Mild

High: 70 Lake 74 Inland

Wind: W to SE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 50 Lake 44 Inland

Wind: S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chance Showers

High: 61 Lake 65 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 63 Lake 70 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 64 Lake 73 Inland

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 68 Lake 74 Inland