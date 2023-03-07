Sunny Tuesday, tracking winter storm later this week

Sunny skies return for Tuesday with highs near 40° and winds northeast 10-15 mph. Clouds increase Tuesday night as a storm begins to develop to our west. The storm will stay out of our area Wednesday, but we'll have plenty of clouds move in. Highs peak near 40°.

The storm develops and starts to push east toward southeastern Wisconsin Thursday. Latest guidance has a wintry mix starting Thursday evening before snow picks up Thursday night into Friday. There is a good chance for quite a few inches of snow, based on the latest storm track, so prepare now for alternatives to your Friday commute or travel plans. We'll continue to monitor the forecasted track of the storm. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest updates.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 41°

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds

Low: 30°

Wind: E 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy

High: 40°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. PM Snow. Breezy

High: 40°

Wind: E 10-15 G25 mph

FRIDAY: Snow likely. Windy

High: 35°

Wind: NE 15-25 G40 mph

SATURDAY: Partly sunny

High: 36°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph