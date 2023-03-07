Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Sunny Tuesday, tracking winter storm later this week

Clouds increase Tuesday night as a storm begins to develop to our west.
Sunny skies return for Tuesday with highs near 40° and winds northeast 10-15 mph. Clouds increase Tuesday night as a storm begins to develop to our west. The storm will stay out of our area Wednesday, but we'll have plenty of clouds move in. Highs peak near 40°.
and last updated 2023-03-07 06:22:21-05

Sunny skies return for Tuesday with highs near 40° and winds northeast 10-15 mph. Clouds increase Tuesday night as a storm begins to develop to our west. The storm will stay out of our area Wednesday, but we'll have plenty of clouds move in. Highs peak near 40°.

The storm develops and starts to push east toward southeastern Wisconsin Thursday. Latest guidance has a wintry mix starting Thursday evening before snow picks up Thursday night into Friday. There is a good chance for quite a few inches of snow, based on the latest storm track, so prepare now for alternatives to your Friday commute or travel plans. We'll continue to monitor the forecasted track of the storm. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest updates.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy
High: 41°
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds
Low: 30°
Wind: E 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy
High: 40°
Wind: E 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. PM Snow. Breezy
High: 40°
Wind: E 10-15 G25 mph

FRIDAY: Snow likely. Windy
High: 35°
Wind: NE 15-25 G40 mph

SATURDAY: Partly sunny
High: 36°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.