Sunny Thursday in-store following overnight storms

Storms are long gone and we're in for a lot of sunshine today. It's still going to be hot but not quite as hot as the last couple of days. Highs will be near 90 degrees with a heat index in the middle 90s. It's also going to be breezy with southwest winds gusting up to 30 mph.
A gradual cool-down continues into the weekend. Highs on Friday will be around 80 and only 70s are expected on Saturday. The weekend overall looks great with only a slight chance for showers and storms on Sunday. Another big warm-up is likely early next week.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy and Hot
High: 90
Wind: sw 15-25 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Breezy
Low: 63
Wind: W 10-20 mph
FRIDAY: Sunny and Beautiful
High: 80
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Comfortable
High: 71 Lake 78 Inland
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. T-Storms
High: 76 Lake 82 Inland