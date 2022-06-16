Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Sunny Thursday in-store following overnight storms

Storms are long gone and we're in for a lot of sunshine today. It's still going to be hot but not quite as hot as the last couple of days. Highs will be near 90 degrees with a heat index in the middle 90s. It's also going to be a breezy with southwest winds gusting up to 30 mph.
and last updated 2022-06-16 06:14:50-04

Storms are long gone and we're in for a lot of sunshine today. It's still going to be hot but not quite as hot as the last couple of days. Highs will be near 90 degrees with a heat index in the middle 90s. It's also going to be breezy with southwest winds gusting up to 30 mph.

A gradual cool-down continues into the weekend. Highs on Friday will be around 80 and only 70s are expected on Saturday. The weekend overall looks great with only a slight chance for showers and storms on Sunday. Another big warm-up is likely early next week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy and Hot
High: 90
Wind: sw 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Breezy
Low: 63
Wind: W 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Sunny and Beautiful
High: 80

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Comfortable
High: 71 Lake 78 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. T-Storms
High: 76 Lake 82 Inland

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.