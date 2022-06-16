Sunny Thursday in-store following overnight storms

Storms are long gone and we're in for a lot of sunshine today. It's still going to be hot but not quite as hot as the last couple of days. Highs will be near 90 degrees with a heat index in the middle 90s. It's also going to be breezy with southwest winds gusting up to 30 mph.

A gradual cool-down continues into the weekend. Highs on Friday will be around 80 and only 70s are expected on Saturday. The weekend overall looks great with only a slight chance for showers and storms on Sunday. Another big warm-up is likely early next week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy and Hot

High: 90

Wind: sw 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Breezy

Low: 63

Wind: W 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Sunny and Beautiful

High: 80

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Comfortable

High: 71 Lake 78 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 76 Lake 82 Inland