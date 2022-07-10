Sunny Sunday, slight chance for a few showers late

After a sunny day Saturday, more sunshine is instore for Sunday! Temperatures will climb a bit Sunday with southerly winds; expect highs in the low 80s in the afternoon. Clouds and a few light showers are possible in the evening with a quick passing wave, but a better chance for rain comes Monday.

Skies will be cloudier Monday with an increasing chance of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms in the late afternoon/evening. Temperatures will climb quickly through the day and so will the dewpoints. Expect highs in the upper 80s, to near 90°, and dewpoints in the low to mid 70s.

We'll have a slight chance for showers again late Tuesday, otherwise expect more sunshine and highs near 80 degrees through Thursday.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Slight chance for a few showers late

High: 82

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Slight chance for a few showers

Low: 70

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Humid. Breezy. Chance for t-showers

High: 88

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Slight chance for afternoon showers

High: 83

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 78

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 79

Wind: NE 5 mph