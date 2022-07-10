Sunny Sunday, slight chance for a few showers late

After a sunny day Saturday, more sunshine is instore for Sunday! Temperatures will climb a bit Sunday with southerly winds; expect highs in the low 80s in the afternoon. Clouds and a few light showers are possible in the evening with a quick passing wave, but a better chance for rain comes Monday.
Skies will be cloudier Monday with an increasing chance of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms in the late afternoon/evening. Temperatures will climb quickly through the day and so will the dewpoints. Expect highs in the upper 80s, to near 90°, and dewpoints in the low to mid 70s.
We'll have a slight chance for showers again late Tuesday, otherwise expect more sunshine and highs near 80 degrees through Thursday.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Slight chance for a few showers late
High: 82
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Slight chance for a few showers
Low: 70
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Humid. Breezy. Chance for t-showers
High: 88
Wind: W 10-15 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Slight chance for afternoon showers
High: 83
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 78
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 79
Wind: NE 5 mph