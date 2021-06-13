Sunny Sunday ahead with less humidity

MILWAUKEE — Sunny skies continue Sunday as temperatures climb back into the mid 80s in the afternoon.

Good news, our dewpoints will be much lower, bringing the relative humidity around 30-40%, which should feel better. A front Sunday night will bring a chance for a few light showers, temperatures will drop to the low 60s.

Monday will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s towards the lakefront and low 80s inland. There is a chance for a shower late in the day, but most of us will just see an increase in clouds.

High presure remains in control Tuesday through Thursday, keeping our skies sunny.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s towards the lakefront and low and a bigger change in the winds.

Northeasterly winds will start Monday and continue through Wednesday, keeping highs in the mid 70s across the area. Our next chance for rain will be Thursday night into Friday.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Less humid

High: 85

WInd: NW/E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Stray shower

Low: 62

Wind: N 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance late

High: 78 Lake...82 Inland

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Sunny

High: 73 Lake...77 Inland

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny

High: 75 Lake...79 Inland

Wind: N 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds

High: 80 Lake...85 Inland