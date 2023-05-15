Watch Now
Sunny start to the week, highs climb into the 70s inland

High-pressure means sunshine is here to stay today &amp; tomorrow. Highs will climb into the mid 60s near Lake Michigan. Lower 70s are possible again farther inland.
and last updated 2023-05-15 06:25:30-04

The work week starts off on a chilly note - with lows in the 30s & 40s. Patchy frost is a possibility farther North of Milwaukee.

Overnight lows drop to near 50-degrees under a mainly clear sky. Another day of 70s is on tap for Tuesday, but a back-door cold front will quickly drop temperatures during the afternoon. A spotty shower or two is possible along the frontal boundary.

Wednesday morning lows are likely to fall into the lower 40s. Highs will only reach the mid 50s - lower 60s.

The next chance of rain arrives along a cold front on Friday. As of Monday, a dry stretch sets up for Saturday & Sunday.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 65 Lake, 72 Inland
Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Low: 50 Lake, 47 Inland
Wind: S 3-5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Falling Afternoon Temps; Chance PM T-Shower
High: 74 ***Backdoor Cold Front sweeps in during the afternoon and
quickly cools temps into the 50s

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 56 Lake, 62 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 67

FRIDAY: Showers, Ch. Storms
High: 65

