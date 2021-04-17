Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Sunny skies Saturday with highs near 50

items.[0].videoTitle
Another chilly start Saturday morning, with lows in the mid 30s. Luckily sunny skies from Friday will continue today, so highs will be near 50 degrees towards the lake and mid 50s inland.
and last updated 2021-04-17 08:29:11-04

Another chilly start Saturday morning, with lows in the mid 30s. Luckily sunny skies from Friday will continue today, so highs will be near 50 degrees towards the lake and mid 50s inland. A few more clouds roll in Sunday, but highs will be a bit warmer and in the mid 50s towards the lake and upper 50s inland.

A cold front will bring a few rain showers Monday, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and highs near 50 degrees. Colder air moves in Tuesday and Wednesday, brining morning lows near the freezing mark and afternoon highs in the low 40s. We'll have a few wintry mix showers Tuesday, with a slight chance for a few more Wednesday. Drier weather returns Thursday and Friday, with temperatures back into the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 50 Lakefront...55 Inland
Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear
Low: 35 Lakefront...32 Inland
Wind: Calm

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy
High: 55 Lakefront...59 Inland
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers
High: 51
Wind: W 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Isolated wintry mix
High: 43
Wind: N 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix
High: 44
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.