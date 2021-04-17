Sunny skies Saturday with highs near 50

Another chilly start Saturday morning, with lows in the mid 30s. Luckily sunny skies from Friday will continue today, so highs will be near 50 degrees towards the lake and mid 50s inland. A few more clouds roll in Sunday, but highs will be a bit warmer and in the mid 50s towards the lake and upper 50s inland.

A cold front will bring a few rain showers Monday, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and highs near 50 degrees. Colder air moves in Tuesday and Wednesday, brining morning lows near the freezing mark and afternoon highs in the low 40s. We'll have a few wintry mix showers Tuesday, with a slight chance for a few more Wednesday. Drier weather returns Thursday and Friday, with temperatures back into the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 50 Lakefront...55 Inland

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 35 Lakefront...32 Inland

Wind: Calm

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 55 Lakefront...59 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers

High: 51

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Isolated wintry mix

High: 43

Wind: N 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix

High: 44

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

