Sunny Saturday; Watching for Sunday storms

Beautiful sunshine is back for Saturday! Highs climb into the lower 70s as high-pressure tracks through the Midwest.

However, another round of showers and storms is on the way for Sunday. It looks to be the wettest day of the Memorial Day weekend. Most places could pick up 0.5"-1" of rainfall.

Widespread rain moves in during the morning hours. Depending on the position of the warm front, a second round may develop in the late afternoon & evening. Some storms, if this situation pans out, could be on the stronger side.

Hit & miss showers are possible Monday and Tuesday as highs cool back into the 60s.



SATURDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 72

Wind: W/SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Low: 54

Wind: SE 3-5 mph



SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain/Storms Likely

High: 67

MONDAY: Partly Sunny; Chance PM Showers

High: 70

TUESDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Partly Cloudy

High: 68

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 65

