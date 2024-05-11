Sunny Saturday; Watching for a few spotty showers

Overnight lows have only fallen back into the 40s and 50s across southeastern Wisconsin following last night's rainfall. Sunshine is expected today while a few passing clouds are possible this afternoon in the NW flow aloft. There is an outside chance for a few spotty showers today, but most places will stay dry.

Breezy southerly winds develop on Sunday leading to a surge in temperatures. Afternoon highs are expected to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s across southern Wisconsin. Areas near the lakefront will be a bit cooler. During the overnight hours, a cold front will drop in from the NW. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible. Most of this rain looks to hold over until after sunset.

As the front slows, additional showers will form in northern Illinois and meander northward by Monday afternoon. The best chances of rain are near and South of I-94 on Monday. Increasing sunshine is expected for the mid-week period with highs in the 60s.



SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny; Slight chance PM spotty showerHigh: 65

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 48

Wind: NW 3-5 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Chance overnight Showers/Storm

High: 78

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance PM Rain Showers/Storm

High: 67, then turning Cooler at the Lake

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 56 Lake 63 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 60 Lake 64 Inland

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.