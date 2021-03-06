Partly cloudy Sunday with highs in the low 40s

Sunday expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be slightly warmer than Saturday, but it will remain cooler by the lake. Along Lake Michigan, highs will only make it into the low 40s, while inland areas will make it into the upper 40s. It will be a little breezy with SE winds gusting to 20 mph. Sunday night into Monday morning won't be as cool, lows will only fall into the upper 30s; a little patchy fog is possible by Monday morning.

Monday afternoon highs will climb into the upper 50s thanks to a southwest wind. It will be partly cloudy and a little breezy, but overall a very comfortable day. Tuesday remains mild with highs again in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday is breezy with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Both Monday and Tuesday a few inland areas will make it into the low 60s.

By Wednesday rain moves in, but it's still warm with highs in the upper 50s. A cold front moves through Wednesday night, leading to cooler weather Thursday, with some on and off showers.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds

High: 43

Wind: SE 5-10 G 20 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer

High: 57

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, mild

High: 56

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers, windy

High: 59

THURSDAY: Rain showers

High: 50