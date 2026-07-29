Sunny & pleasant Wednesday

It might be Wednesday, but it's the peak day of the week! Sunshine and lower humidity are around for the afternoon. High temperatures climb into the lower and mid-80s today. A mainly clear sky will take lows into the mid-60s.

Southerly winds kick back in on Thursday, driving highs into the mid- to upper 80s. The humidity returns ahead of our next area of low pressure.

That low-pressure system moves into Wisconsin on Friday. Scattered showers are expected to roll in throughout the day. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. While the highest rainfall totals are trending farther southwest, a solid 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rainfall is possible.

Rain wraps up by Saturday morning. Sunshine is back, with seasonable weather early next week.

Check The Interactive Radar



HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Less Humid

High: 80

Wind: NE 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 64

Wind: E 5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Warm & Humid

High: 86

Wind: S 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers Likely; Cloudy

High: 80

SATURDAY: Early Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 75

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.