Sunny Monday ahead with highs (possibly) in the 70s

A weak frontal boundary tossed cloud cover into the Badger State early Monday.

Outside of a spotty sprinkle, most places stay dry & look forward to some afternoon sunshine.

SW winds will again combat a lake breeze.

Yesterday's breeze came only after Milwaukee climbed into the upper 60s.

It certainly looks like we could make it to 70 degrees with warmer numbers farther inland!

A mainly clear sky will allow lows to drop into the upper 40s tonight.

More sunshine is on tap for the mid-week period -- with highs topping out in the mid/upper 70s. Gusty winds are also likely during this time frame.

Long-range computer models show a more active pattern setting up for next weekend.

Shower chances return late Friday into Saturday as highs drop back into the 60s & 50s.



MONDAY: Morning Clouds; Increasing SunshineHigh: 70

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 48

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy

High: 75

Wind: W 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & Windy

High: 77

Wind: SW 15-20 G 30 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny & Breezy

High: 76

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 70

