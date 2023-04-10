Sunny Monday ahead with highs (possibly) in the 70s

A weak frontal boundary tossed cloud cover into the Badger State early Monday.
Outside of a spotty sprinkle, most places stay dry & look forward to some afternoon sunshine.
SW winds will again combat a lake breeze.
Yesterday's breeze came only after Milwaukee climbed into the upper 60s.
It certainly looks like we could make it to 70 degrees with warmer numbers farther inland!
A mainly clear sky will allow lows to drop into the upper 40s tonight.
More sunshine is on tap for the mid-week period -- with highs topping out in the mid/upper 70s. Gusty winds are also likely during this time frame.
Long-range computer models show a more active pattern setting up for next weekend.
Shower chances return late Friday into Saturday as highs drop back into the 60s & 50s.
MONDAY: Morning Clouds; Increasing SunshineHigh: 70
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Low: 48
Wind: S 5-10 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
High: 75
Wind: W 10-15 mph
WEDNESDAY: Sunny & Windy
High: 77
Wind: SW 15-20 G 30 mph
THURSDAY: Sunny & Breezy
High: 76
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 70
