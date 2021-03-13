Cooler Sunday ahead with highs in the upper 30s

Highs Sunday will only be in the upper 30s lakeside and low 40s inland. Highs will occur early in the day, with temperatures falling through much of the afternoon. It will be dry with filtered sunshine and gusty winds. With wind gusts around 30 mph, feels like temperatures will be in the 20s much of the day.

Monday a blast of winter weather arrives. Monday morning will be dry, but by late afternoon snow moves in. Snow continues into Monday night. As of now, we are looking at anywhere from 1-4" of new snow - check back on Sunday for the latest updates on totals and timing. Roads will likely be slick and snow covered by Monday night. There is a slight chance that we get a brief period of freezing drizzle Monday night into early Tuesday as the snow exits. Highs Monday are in the 30s and it will be windy, making it feel even colder.

Tuesday is dry and partly cloudy with highs near 40-degrees. There is a chance for showers mid-week, and temperatures remain cool with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

SUNDAY: Filtered sun, windy, cool

High: 39 lakeside, 43 inland, falling temps

Wind: NE 10-20 G30 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow arriving afternoon, windy

High: 36

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, ch. showers

High: 43

THURSDAY: Slight ch. snow, mostly cloudy, windy

High: 42

