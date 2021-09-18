Watch
Sunny, humid weekend ahead

Weather will be humid and warm throughout the weekend.
2021-09-18

MILWAUKEE — High pressure has taken control of our weather for the weekend! We'll have plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the low 70s and mid 80s respectively.

Dew points will start to creep up Sunday into Monday, all ahead of our next storm system.

We'll likely start off with a few light showers Monday, before scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms move in during the afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 70s.

The rest of next week looks quiet as high pressure rebuilds again.

Temperatures will be cooler for the start of fall, which is Wednesday, and in the mid 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny
High: 72 Lakefront...77 Inland
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear
Low: 60 Lakefront... 54 Inland
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Sunny & humid
High: 84
Wind: SSE 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers & t-storms mainly in the afternoon
High: 78
Wind: SSE 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Few AM showers, clearing skies
High: 70
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny
High: 66
Wind: NNW 5-10 mph

