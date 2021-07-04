Sunny, hot weather in store for Fourth of July celebrations

MILWAUKEE — Southwesterly winds will push temperatures back to near 90 Sunday afternoon.

We'll have a few more clouds than Saturday, but we'll continue to stay dry.

Hot weather continues Monday, with more locations climbing into the low 90s. Clouds will increase Monday, ahead of a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm Monday night.

Isolated showers and a few more thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday as another storm moves through.

Highs will be cooler and near 80 degrees on Tuesday and near 70 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy

High: 91

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly ClearLow: 73Wind: W 10 mph

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Ch. showers late. Breezy

High: 93

Wind: WSW 15-20 G30 mph

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Ch. PM showers

High: 84

Wind: NW 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Iso. Showers. Poss. t-storm. Breezy

High: 70

Wind: N 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 72