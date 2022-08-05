Sunny Friday, heat and thunderstorms return for the weekend

Another gorgeous day on tap for Friday. Skies will be sunny with high temperatures climbing into the low 80s by the afternoon.

Hot and sticky weather returns for Saturday. Highs will be in the low 90s and dew points will be in the low to mid 70s, bringing heat index values to near 100. Muggy conditions continue into Sunday, ahead of showers and thunderstorms. Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread and continue through early Monday morning. Heavy rain is likely, with the potential for some stronger winds at times.

The weather mellows back out next week with mostly sunny skies returning and highs near 80 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 82

Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 70

Wind: S 5 mph

SATURDAY: Sunny. Hot. Humid.

High: 92...Heat Index: ~100

Wind: S 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and t-storms

High: 85

Wind: S 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Lingering AM showers. Mostly sunny

High: 78

Wind: N 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 78