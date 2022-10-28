Sunny Friday, chance for rain Halloween weekend

High pressure remains in control of our weather, bringing more sunshine Friday. Temperatures will be right on average and climb into the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon.

Halloween weekend is looking good. Saturday will be sunny during the day and clear at night. Highs peak in the low 60s, with temperatures cooling to the mid 50s in the evening.

A storm slides just to our southeast Sunday into Monday, bringing the chance for a few showers both days. Clouds will increase Sunday with this storm, and our best chance for showers is Sunday evening. Highs climb into the low 60s during the afternoon and will cool into the mid 50s for evening trick-or-treating. We'll keep the clouds Sunday night into Monday, with another slight chance for showers Monday afternoon/evening. Highs climb into the low 60s again and cool into the mid 50s for trick-or-treating. We have a much better chance of staying dry both days, especially the farther northwest that you live, but just be prepared in case a shower rolls through and impacts any of your Halloween plans.

Sunnier skies return next week with highs staying in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny

High: 58

Wind: SSE 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 43 lakefront...36 inland

Wind: SE 5 mph

SATURDAY: Sunny

High: 61

Wind: SE 5 mph

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Ch. showers late

High: 61

Wind: SE 5 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance showers

High: 63

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 64