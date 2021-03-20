Warm start to the work week with highs in the 60s on Monday

Overnight the weather will be quiet and partly cloudy with mild lows in the 40s.
Monday will be a warm day with highs back in the 60s! Skies will be mostly cloudy, and we may see a few hit-and-miss showers, but most of the day will be dry. Winds will be gusty, expect SW winds gusting to 30 mph.
A better chance for steady rain moves in Tuesday, and we may even hear a few claps of thunder. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Wednesday the chance for showers continues, and by the end of the day Wednesday, we could see over a half-inch of rain.
The chance for showers remains in the forecast Thursday into Friday. With cooler air moving in, it's possible we get a rain/snow mix to develop by the end of the week. Check back for updates.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 43
Wind: S 10-15 mph
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy, slight chance for a shower
High: 63
Wind: SW 10-20 G 30 mph
TUESDAY: Rain, slight chance for a thundershower, breezy
High: 55
WEDNESDAY: Showers, windy
High: 52
THURSDAY: Chance for showers, breezy, cooler
High: 44
FRIDAY: Chance rain/snow mix, breezy
High: 43