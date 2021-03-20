Menu

Warm start to the work week with highs in the 60s on Monday

Monday will be a warm day with highs back in the 60s! Skies will be mostly cloudy, and we may see a few hit-and-miss showers, but most of the day will be dry.
Overnight the weather will be quiet and partly cloudy with mild lows in the 40s.

Monday will be a warm day with highs back in the 60s! Skies will be mostly cloudy, and we may see a few hit-and-miss showers, but most of the day will be dry. Winds will be gusty, expect SW winds gusting to 30 mph.

A better chance for steady rain moves in Tuesday, and we may even hear a few claps of thunder. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Wednesday the chance for showers continues, and by the end of the day Wednesday, we could see over a half-inch of rain.

The chance for showers remains in the forecast Thursday into Friday. With cooler air moving in, it's possible we get a rain/snow mix to develop by the end of the week. Check back for updates.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 43
Wind: S 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy, slight chance for a shower
High: 63
Wind: SW 10-20 G 30 mph

TUESDAY: Rain, slight chance for a thundershower, breezy
High: 55

WEDNESDAY: Showers, windy
High: 52

THURSDAY: Chance for showers, breezy, cooler
High: 44

FRIDAY: Chance rain/snow mix, breezy
High: 43

