Sunny, cooler, and less humid weather for the weekend

MILWAUKEE — After a pretty crazy weather week, we're heading into the weekend on a cooler and refreshing note.
Skies will be Mostly sunny Friday, with highs near 80 degrees and dewpoints in the low to mid 50s!
Sunshine continues Saturday and Sunday with high pressure in control.
Morning lows will be in the mid 50s to low 60s and afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s. Dewpoints will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Quiet and calm weather continues Monday, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.
We'll have a slight chance for rain Tuesday through Thursday, otherwise cloudier skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 80
Wind: Light
TONIGHT: Clear
Low: 62 lakefront...56 inland
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Sunny
High: 78
Wind: E 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Sunny
High: 78
Wind: Light
MONDAY: Sunny
High: 79
Wind: Light
TUESDAY: Sunny
High: 80
Wind Light