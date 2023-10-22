Sunny, cool and crisp Fall day

Overnight lows have fallen into the 30s and 40s across SE Wisconsin. Clearing has progressed rapidly during the early morning hours. Low-mid 30s are possible around sunrise - especially away from Lake Michigan. A Frost Advisory continues until 9 a.m. High-pressure brings full sunshine to the area today with highs in the lower 50s. Sunday is a true Fall day!
Cloud cover increases tonight as a more active weather pattern takes hold. An upper-level wave brings the chance for some scattered showers and a few thundershowers on Monday. Highs rise to near 60-degrees.
Residual moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Norma head NE throughout the mid-week period. Lots of warm air and moisture surge into southern Wisconsin during this time-frame. A few showers are possible on Tuesday, but most stay well NW of the region. Showers appear likely on Wednesday and Thursday.
***FROST ADVISORY EXPIRES AT 9AM***
SUNDAY: Morning Frost; Then Mostly Sunny & Breezy
High: 52
Wind: NW to NE 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 43 lakefront... 39 inland.
Wind: S 5 mph
MONDAY: Increasing Clouds; Chance Showers/Storm
High: 60
TUESDAY: Warm & Breezy; Partly Cloudy with a Slight Chance of a Shower
High: 74
WEDNESDAY: Showers Likely; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy
High: 70
THURSDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy
High: 66
