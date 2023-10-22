Sunny, cool and crisp Fall day

Overnight lows have fallen into the 30s and 40s across SE Wisconsin. Clearing has progressed rapidly during the early morning hours. Low-mid 30s are possible around sunrise - especially away from Lake Michigan. A Frost Advisory continues until 9 a.m. High-pressure brings full sunshine to the area today with highs in the lower 50s. Sunday is a true Fall day!

Cloud cover increases tonight as a more active weather pattern takes hold. An upper-level wave brings the chance for some scattered showers and a few thundershowers on Monday. Highs rise to near 60-degrees.

Residual moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Norma head NE throughout the mid-week period. Lots of warm air and moisture surge into southern Wisconsin during this time-frame. A few showers are possible on Tuesday, but most stay well NW of the region. Showers appear likely on Wednesday and Thursday.



***FROST ADVISORY EXPIRES AT 9AM***

SUNDAY: Morning Frost; Then Mostly Sunny & Breezy

High: 52

Wind: NW to NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 43 lakefront... 39 inland.

Wind: S 5 mph

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds; Chance Showers/Storm

High: 60

TUESDAY: Warm & Breezy; Partly Cloudy with a Slight Chance of a Shower

High: 74

WEDNESDAY: Showers Likely; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 70

THURSDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 66

