Sunny, cool and crisp Fall day

Temperatures top out in the lower 50s under a sunny sky. A more active weather pattern sets up for the coming work week.
Sunshine is back for Sunday - making for a Cool &amp; Crisp Fall Day. Highs top out in the lower 50s, but a more active work week is around the corner!
and last updated 2023-10-22 07:45:23-04

Overnight lows have fallen into the 30s and 40s across SE Wisconsin. Clearing has progressed rapidly during the early morning hours. Low-mid 30s are possible around sunrise - especially away from Lake Michigan. A Frost Advisory continues until 9 a.m. High-pressure brings full sunshine to the area today with highs in the lower 50s. Sunday is a true Fall day!

Cloud cover increases tonight as a more active weather pattern takes hold. An upper-level wave brings the chance for some scattered showers and a few thundershowers on Monday. Highs rise to near 60-degrees.

Residual moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Norma head NE throughout the mid-week period. Lots of warm air and moisture surge into southern Wisconsin during this time-frame. A few showers are possible on Tuesday, but most stay well NW of the region. Showers appear likely on Wednesday and Thursday.

***FROST ADVISORY EXPIRES AT 9AM***
SUNDAY:    Morning Frost; Then Mostly Sunny & Breezy
            High:   52
            Wind: NW to NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:   Partly Cloudy
            Low:  43 lakefront... 39 inland.
            Wind: S 5 mph

MONDAY:   Increasing Clouds; Chance Showers/Storm
            High: 60

TUESDAY:   Warm & Breezy; Partly Cloudy with a Slight Chance of a Shower
            High: 74

WEDNESDAY: Showers Likely; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy   
            High: 70

THURSDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy
            High: 66

