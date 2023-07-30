Sunny & Comfortable Sunday

As of 7 a.m., around 17,000 customers remain without power from Friday night's storms. As cleanup continues, the weather has turned pleasant & comfortable.

High-pressure keeps sunshine overhead for the next few days. A quick upper-level wave keeps a very slim chance for a sprinkle in the forecast later this evening (much like the showers that moved over Fond du Lac/Sheboygan counties last evening). Most places will stay dry.

Early sunshine gives way to some fair weather cumulus clouds in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 70s - lower 80s.

The work week kicks off with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Wildfire smoke will require monitoring early in the week. Some haze is possible Monday or Tuesday.

A slight chance of rain is back in the picture by late Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will rise into the mid 80s before cooling off a few degrees into the weekend.



SUNDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 78

Wind: N to E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 62

Wind: SE to W 5 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance Late Showers

High: 84

THURSDAY: Slight Chance Rain/Storm; Mostly Sunny

High: 85

