Sunny & cold weekend; turning warm & messy next week

Wind chills dip well below-zero Saturday & Sunday morning; Temperatures are back in the 30s next week.
Dangerous wind chills are back in southern Wisconsin this weekend. Another wind chill advisory is in effect for Sunday morning.
Another blast of cold air has reached southern Wisconsin. Wind chills have dipped into double-digit below-zero territory again. A Wind Chill Advisory continues until 9 a.m. for western counties. Sunshine is back overhead as highs top out in the teens. Another clear night allows for more dangerous cold Sunday morning. Another wind chill advisory has been hoisted for most of the TMJ4 viewing area - except lakeshore counties. Wind chills could dip to as low as -25°.

Clouds roll in for the start of the work week as highs jump back into the mid-30s.
There's a slight chance for a snow/mix on Monday followed by a better opportunity for rain/snow on Tuesday.

SATURDAY:  Sunny and Cold            High: 17, Wind Chill -15 to 0

TONIGHT:    Mostly Clear
            Low: -1, Wind Chill -10 to -25
            Wind: W 5-10 mph

SUNDAY:     Partly Cloudy; A bit Warmer
            High: 21

MONDAY:    Slight Chance Snow/Mix
            High: 35

TUESDAY:    Rain/Snow Mix Likely
            High: 36

WEDNESDAY: Slight Chance Rain; Mostly Cloudy
            High: 38

