Sunny but chilly Wednesday ahead

A cold front swept the area late yesterday and today will be more than 20 degrees cooler.

We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs only around 40. The wind will make it feel more like 30 degrees.

By tomorrow morning, temperatures will fall into the 20s near Lake Michigan and the teens well inland. It's going to be sunny but a very chilly Brewers Opening Day.

We start warming back up on Friday as temperatures climb to around 50 in the afternoon.

It still looks like a very nice Easter Weekend ahead. Temperatures should reach the lower to middle 60s Saturday afternoon. We'll probably develop a lake breeze on Easter Sunday, keeping lakeside communities in the 50s much of the day. Inland spots may reach 70 degrees!

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy and Cold

High: 42

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Cold

Low: 25 Lake 18 Inland

Wind: N 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy and Cold

High: 40

FRIDAY: Sunny and Breezy

High: 51

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 64

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 60 Lake 70 Inland

