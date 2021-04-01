Sunny but chilly Thursday

It's clear and cold this morning and it's going to be a chilly Brewers Opening Day.

At least the sun will be shinning. A strong north breeze will likely prevent us from reaching 40 degrees today. The coldest Opening Day on record is 34 degrees and we'll probably be just a couple degrees warmer than that at first pitch.

Skies remain clear tonight and calm winds will allow temperatures to drop like a rock. Low temperatures by tomorrow morning will range from around 25 in Milwaukee to the teens inland. Warmer times are ahead. By Friday afternoon we should climb back to around 50 degrees then 60 by Saturday afternoon. Easter Sunday looks very nice but likely with a lake breeze. Easter high temperatures will range from the 50s lakeside to around 70 inland.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy and Chilly

High: 38

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear and Cold

Low: 25 Lake 18 Inland

Wind: Calm

FRIDAY: Sunny and Seasonal.

High: 50

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 58 Lake 70 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 68