Sunny, breezy, and cooler weather to kick off July

MILWAUKEE — Much of the area ended up getting a good thunderstorm and downpour yesterday evening.
These storms are now long gone and sunshine returns today.
It will be breezy, cooler, and less humid today with highs only reaching the lower 70s this afternoon.
Tonight's forecast calls for mainly clear skies and low temperatures ranging from around 60 lakeside to the lower 50s inland.
Another beautiful and refreshing day is on the way for Friday, then we start heating up this 4th of July weekend.
We'll climb well into the 80s by Saturday afternoon and there is a really good chance of reaching the 90s on Sunday.
It now looks like a chance for storms may creep in by late Monday.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy and Cooler
High: 72
Wind: NNE 10-20 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Comfortable
Low: 60 Lake 53 Inland
Wind: N 10-15 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant
High: 73
SATURDAY: Sunny and Warm
High: 87
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot
High: 92
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm and Humid. Ch. T-Storms Late
High: 87