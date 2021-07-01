Sunny, breezy, and cooler weather to kick off July

MILWAUKEE — Much of the area ended up getting a good thunderstorm and downpour yesterday evening.

These storms are now long gone and sunshine returns today.

It will be breezy, cooler, and less humid today with highs only reaching the lower 70s this afternoon.

Tonight's forecast calls for mainly clear skies and low temperatures ranging from around 60 lakeside to the lower 50s inland.

Another beautiful and refreshing day is on the way for Friday, then we start heating up this 4th of July weekend.

We'll climb well into the 80s by Saturday afternoon and there is a really good chance of reaching the 90s on Sunday.

It now looks like a chance for storms may creep in by late Monday.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy and Cooler

High: 72

Wind: NNE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Comfortable

Low: 60 Lake 53 Inland

Wind: N 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant

High: 73

SATURDAY: Sunny and Warm

High: 87

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot

High: 92

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm and Humid. Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 87