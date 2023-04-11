Sunny and warm weather continues Tuesday with temps in the 70s

High pressure and southwesterly winds will keep temperatures 20°+ above average the next few days. High clouds continue to stream in on Tuesday, but overall, we'll have plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest 10-15 mph.

Winds pick up Wednesday out of the southwest 15-25 mph, with gusts near 35 mph. This will pull in even warmer temperatures, with highs climbing to near 80° in the afternoon with sunny skies.

Sunny skies and temperatures near 80° continue Thursday, but winds will be slightly weaker at 10-15 mph out of the southwest.

Temperatures start to taper down Friday as winds become more south-southeasterly. High temperatures will be near 70°.

A storm system arrives this weekend bringing showers and a few thunderstorms late Saturday into Sunday morning. High temperatures fall into the mid 60s Saturday and low 50s Sunday.



TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. BreezyHigh: 76°

Wind: WSW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear. Breezy

Low: 55°

Wind: SW 10-15 G25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Windy

High: 81°

Wind: SW 15-25 G35 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny. Breezy

High: 80°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 70°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Rain late

High: 65°

