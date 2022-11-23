Sunny and warm weather continues ahead of potential rain for Thanksgiving

More sunshine and warm temperatures Wednesday. Highs will climb close to 50° in the afternoon, with a high of 52° in Milwaukee.

Temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s Wednesday night. Clouds will start to increase ahead of a developing storm system. As the storm is in its beginning phase, it will only bring a few rain showers across southeast Wisconsin Thursday afternoon and evening. Showers will be scattered and light, so travel should not be impacted. Highs climb into the low 50s for Thanksgiving.

Thankfully sunny skies return Friday and Saturday, keeping travel around the area good for the holiday. High temperatures stay near 50°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 52°

Wind: S 5 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds

Low: 32°

Wind: SW 5 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers

High: 52°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 48°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 50°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Chance for rain & snow showers

High: 45°

Wind: W 10-20 mph