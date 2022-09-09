Sunny and warm Friday, rain returns this weekend

High pressure stays in control of our weather for one more day. Skies will be mostly sunny Friday, with highs in the low to mid 80s and winds south 10-15 mph.

Clouds increase Friday night ahead of a cold front Saturday. This front will very slowly work its way southeast, bringing a few showers across the area as early as mid-morning Saturday. Most of us will stay mostly dry Saturday, with cloudy skies and highs near 80 degrees. Rain picks up Saturday evening/night as the cold front pushes through and a cutoff low develops over Lake Michigan. This low will remain in the same spot Sunday and Monday and cause rounds of steady to heavy rain across our area. Thankfully the ground is relatively dry, so we shouldn't see much, if any, flooding. Winds will be gusty at times and out of the north 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. High temperatures will be near 70 degrees.

A few showers may linger into Tuesday, otherwise high pressure rebuilds to bring sunny skies and warmer temperatures back to the area midweek.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 84

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: increasing clouds

Low: 65

Wind: SW 5 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers

High: 81

Wind: SW/NE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Rain. Isolated thunderstorms. Windy

High: 70

Wind: N 10-15 G30 mph

MONDAY: Scattered showers. Breezy

High: 68

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Chance showers. Becoming sunny

High: 72