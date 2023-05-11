Sunny and warm again Thursday, rain returns Friday

Mostly sunny skies continue Thursday with even warmer temperatures than the last few days. Highs climb to near 70° by the lakefront and near 80° inland.

Rain showers return Friday and continue through the weekend as a storm system develops across the region. Showers will be widespread on Friday, before becoming more isolated on Saturday. Then showers pick back up again Sunday, with a slight chance for a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will be split Friday and Saturday, staying cooler by the lake, and in the mid 60s by the lakefront and in the low to mid 70s inland. Everyone can expect highs near 60° Sunday.

Sunny skies return Monday and Tuesday, before another chance for a few showers Tuesday night.



THURSDAY: Partly cloudyHigh: 73° Lake...80° Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds

Low: 54°

Wind: Light

FRIDAY: Scattered showers

High: 65° Lake...71° Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Isolated showers. Breezy

High: 64° Lake...75° Inland

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. Breezy

High: 60°

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 68° lake...72° Inland

