Sunny and warm again Thursday, rain returns Friday

Mostly sunny skies continue Thursday with even warmer temperatures than the last few days. Highs climb to near 70° by the lakefront and near 80° inland.
Rain showers return Friday and continue through the weekend as a storm system develops across the region. Showers will be widespread on Friday, before becoming more isolated on Saturday. Then showers pick back up again Sunday, with a slight chance for a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will be split Friday and Saturday, staying cooler by the lake, and in the mid 60s by the lakefront and in the low to mid 70s inland. Everyone can expect highs near 60° Sunday.
Sunny skies return Monday and Tuesday, before another chance for a few showers Tuesday night.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudyHigh: 73° Lake...80° Inland
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds
Low: 54°
Wind: Light
FRIDAY: Scattered showers
High: 65° Lake...71° Inland
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Isolated showers. Breezy
High: 64° Lake...75° Inland
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
SUNDAY: Scattered showers. Breezy
High: 60°
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
MONDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 68° lake...72° Inland
