Sunny and mild Sunday, but snow is on the way

Another chilly start Sunday, with lows in the low to mid 30s. Although temperatures will be starting off chilly, highs will be near 60 degrees Sunday afternoon with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. A lake breeze will develop later today, bringing some cooler temperatures for lake front communities.

A cold front will bring a rain showers early Monday with rainfall less than 0.25". Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day with highs near 50 degrees. Colder air moves in behind this front and as another storm moves through the Ohio River Valley, we can expect a wintry mix on Tuesday. Precipitation will be fairly light and ground temperatures too warm for any accumulating snow. Highs will be col and in the upper 30s. We'll have a slight chance for a few more showers Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s.

Warmer temperatures arrive with more sunshine Thursday, as highs climb back into the mid 50s. Another round of rain is likely late Friday into Saturday.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly sunny

High: 57 Lakefront...61 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy

Low: 40

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: AM rain showers, cloudy

High: 50

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Rain/snow showers early, a few rain showers in the afternoon

High: 40

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix

High: 44

Wind: N 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 54

