Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Sunny and mild Sunday, but snow is on the way

items.[0].videoTitle
Another chilly start Sunday, with lows in the low to mid 30s. Although temperatures will be starting off chilly, highs will be near 60 degrees Sunday afternoon with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies.
and last updated 2021-04-18 08:19:16-04

Another chilly start Sunday, with lows in the low to mid 30s. Although temperatures will be starting off chilly, highs will be near 60 degrees Sunday afternoon with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. A lake breeze will develop later today, bringing some cooler temperatures for lake front communities.

A cold front will bring a rain showers early Monday with rainfall less than 0.25". Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day with highs near 50 degrees. Colder air moves in behind this front and as another storm moves through the Ohio River Valley, we can expect a wintry mix on Tuesday. Precipitation will be fairly light and ground temperatures too warm for any accumulating snow. Highs will be col and in the upper 30s. We'll have a slight chance for a few more showers Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s.

Warmer temperatures arrive with more sunshine Thursday, as highs climb back into the mid 50s. Another round of rain is likely late Friday into Saturday.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly sunny
High: 57 Lakefront...61 Inland
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy
Low: 40
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: AM rain showers, cloudy
High: 50
Wind: W 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Rain/snow showers early, a few rain showers in the afternoon
High: 40
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix
High: 44
Wind: N 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 54

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.