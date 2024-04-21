Watch Now
Sunny and mild Sunday

After a chilly morning, highs jump back into the mid and upper 50s across southeastern Wisconsin.
and last updated 2024-04-21 08:45:58-04

Overnight lows have dropped into the mid 30s at the lakefront. However, inland areas have dipped into the upper 20s to around 30-degrees. This is largely where an active freeze warning is in place. Sunshine is back today, so temperatures will be quick to climb from near-freezing to the 50s & 60s later this afternoon.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring an area of low-pressure that will move in off of the Plains on Tuesday.
Scattered showers may begin Monday night - although some of this activity may struggle to reach the ground. Highs on Monday & Tuesday will soar into the mid and upper 60s.
A cold front will trigger another round of rain/storms late Tuesday as temperatures begin to fall.

Highs may only top out in the 40s on Wednesday with a chance of frost early Thursday.
The next chance of rain arrives on Friday/Saturday. Scattered showers & storms are possible.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHigh: 58
Wind: W/NW 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear; Areas of Frost Possible
Low: 39 Lake 36 Inland
Wind: W 5-10mph

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds, Breezy
High: 65

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms
High: 65, Temps Drop in the Evening

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Cooler & Breezy
High: 46

THURSDAY: AM Frost possible; Mostly Sunny
High: 52

