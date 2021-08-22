Sunny and less humid Sunday

MILWAUKEE — We're looking at some great weather for your Sunday! Highs will climb into the upper 70s, with dewpoints near 60°, making for a refreshing day after quiet a few humid ones.

Skies will also be mostly sunny. The one concern for Sunday is large waves along the lakefront. Onshore winds 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph will cause waves 4-7 ft and make for dangerous swimming conditions.

Swimming along Lake Michigan should be avoided Sunday.

As we move into next week temperatures and humidity climb again. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and dewpoints near 70°.

Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 80s, with dewpoints near 70° through the middle part of the week.

We'll have a good chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday, with a slight chance continuing Thursday.

SUNDAY: Sunny, less humid

High: 78

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 62

Wind: Light

MONDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 85

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Scattered showers & t-storms

High: 86

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Iso. showers & t-storms

High: 88

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance

High: 86