Sunny and humid weather Sunday

MILWAUKEE — Sunny skies continue Sunday, but temperatures will be warmer and dew points will be higher. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, with dew points in the mid 60s, making it feel more like summer.

Monday will be warm and humid ahead of showers and evening thunderstorms.

A few showers will move in Monday morning, but heavier rain with thunderstorms will push through Monday evening into Monday night.

Rainfall will be 0.50-0.75". Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

The rest of next week looks quiet as high pressure rebuilds again. Temperatures will be cooler for the start of fall, Wednesday, and in the mid 60s to low 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny & humid

High: 83

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy

Low: 68 Lakefront... 64 Inland

Wind: S 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers & t-storms mainly in the evening

High: 76

Wind: S 10-15 G25 mph

TUESDAY: Few AM showers, clearing skies

High: 70

Wind: N 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & Breezy

High: 66

Wind: N 15-20 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny

High: 66

Wind: N 5-10 mph

