Sunny and chilly Thanksgiving day with highs in the upper 40s

Sunshine is back overhead for Thanksgiving day, but it's another chilly start to the day. Turkey Trot participants brace for the cold as lows have dropped into the upper 20s and lower 30s across SE Wisconsin. Highs climb into the mid 40s, but a cold front brings an end to the average string of high temperatures.

Northerly winds take hold tonight - ushering in cooler air for the weekend. Temperatures drop into the teens and 20s tonight. Highs will only reach the mid 30s on Friday & Saturday.

A weak swath of snow is still possible on Sunday. Minor accumulations appear possible from southern Wisconsin into northern Illinois. The timing and track of this snowfall is still a moving target.



THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 45

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 22

Wind: N 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 35

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 38

SUNDAY: Chance Light Snow; Breezy

High: 37

MONDAY: Becoming Sunny

High: 31

