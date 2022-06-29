Watch Now
Sunny and beautiful Wednesday with temperatures in the 70s

The scattered showers and storms from last night are long gone and sunshine is breaking out again this morning. It's going to be a fantastic day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the 70s in Milwaukee and lower 80s well inland.
We'll see a brief surge of heat as the Summerfest gates open once again on Thursday. High temperatures should once again reach 90 degrees. A cold front brings a slight chance for storms on Friday, then most of the upcoming holiday weekend looks fantastic.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Beautiful
High: 75 Lake 81 Inland
Wind: NW to E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Comfortable
Low: 63 Lake 57 Inland
Wind: E to S 10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Hot
High: 91

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. T-Storms
High: 83

SATURDAY: Sunny Skies
High: 80

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 81

