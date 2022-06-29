Sunny and beautiful Wednesday with temperatures in the 70s

The scattered showers and storms from last night are long gone and sunshine is breaking out again this morning. It's going to be a fantastic day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the 70s in Milwaukee and lower 80s well inland.

We'll see a brief surge of heat as the Summerfest gates open once again on Thursday. High temperatures should once again reach 90 degrees. A cold front brings a slight chance for storms on Friday, then most of the upcoming holiday weekend looks fantastic.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Beautiful

High: 75 Lake 81 Inland

Wind: NW to E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Comfortable

Low: 63 Lake 57 Inland

Wind: E to S 10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Hot

High: 91

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 83

SATURDAY: Sunny Skies

High: 80

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 81