Sunnier Saturday afternoon, slight chance for severe storms Sunday

MILWAUKEE — A few showers and t-storms early this morning, which will end around 7-8 a.m. Just in time for Milwaukee's Juneteenth parade.

We'll gradually see our skies clear today, with temperatures more enjoyable and in the mid 70s this afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms return for Sunday, the start of summer and Father's Day.

A few showers and thunderstorm will develop in the late morning Sunday, with a chance one or two will be near severe levels.

A better chance for severe-level storms comes in the evening as a cold front moves through. The strength of those storms will depend on how quickly we warm up in the afternoon, following the showers and thunderstorms in the morning. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will stay cool to start next week. Cloudy skies Monday will keep temperatures in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Becoming Sunny

High: 76

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clearLow: 59Wind: NE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms

High: 75

Wind: E 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy

High: 68

Wind: NW 15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 72

Wind: W 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance

High: 78

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

