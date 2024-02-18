Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Sunday sunshine; More mild air this week

After Saturday's chill, Sunday is trending much warmer across southeastern Wisconsin. Highs could top 50-degrees later this week.
Temperatures have only fallen into the 20s across most of southeastern Wisconsin. More mild air is on the way this week.
and last updated 2024-02-18 07:31:00-05

Sunday morning is not as cold as yesterday morning! Temperatures have only fallen into the 20s across southeastern Wisconsin. However, the winds are still quite breezy. Wind chills remain in the teens early this morning but will climb with daytime heating. Highs top out in the upper 30s - near 40-degrees today under a mostly sunny sky.

The sky stays clear overnight as lows drop back into the mid 20s.

A weak area of low-pressure crosses the Plains on Monday - throwing more cloud cover over southern Wisconsin. There is an outside chance for a sprinkle or flurry late Monday night into Tuesday. Highs remain above average this week - with temperatures topping 50 on Wednesday. There may also be enough moisture present for a few showers on Wednesday.

A cold front will drop temperatures back into the 30s & 40s by next weekend.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHigh: 40
Wind: NW 10-15 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Low: 24
Wind: W 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 40

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Sprinkle
High: 46

WEDNESDAY: Slight Chance Rain; Partly to Mostly Cloudy
High: 51

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 46

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.