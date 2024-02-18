Sunday sunshine; More mild air this week

Sunday morning is not as cold as yesterday morning! Temperatures have only fallen into the 20s across southeastern Wisconsin. However, the winds are still quite breezy. Wind chills remain in the teens early this morning but will climb with daytime heating. Highs top out in the upper 30s - near 40-degrees today under a mostly sunny sky.

The sky stays clear overnight as lows drop back into the mid 20s.

A weak area of low-pressure crosses the Plains on Monday - throwing more cloud cover over southern Wisconsin. There is an outside chance for a sprinkle or flurry late Monday night into Tuesday. Highs remain above average this week - with temperatures topping 50 on Wednesday. There may also be enough moisture present for a few showers on Wednesday.

A cold front will drop temperatures back into the 30s & 40s by next weekend.



SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHigh: 40

Wind: NW 10-15 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 24

Wind: W 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 40

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Sprinkle

High: 46

WEDNESDAY: Slight Chance Rain; Partly to Mostly Cloudy

High: 51

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 46

