Sunday Clouds & a bit of Rain

A Small Craft Advisory & Beach Hazards Statement is in effect through 1 p.m. for Sheboygan, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine & Kenosha counties.

Gusty SE winds may create dangerous waves of 2-5ft​ on Lake Michigan.

Storm Team 4 continues to monitor an upper-level low-pressure system that remains West of Wisconsin. The slow-moving system has generated scattered showers and storms for the Plains states. Today, the moisture with that low-pressure system moves towards the Badger State. Scattered shower chances increase from West to East this morning & afternoon. Higher rain chances stay near Madison, but a slight chance of rain is in the forecast for Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, with the low being so close, gusty SE winds are also in the forecast today. Dangerous conditions on Lake Michigan have prompted a beach hazard statement & small craft advisory.

Rain chances continue overnight and into Monday. Again, most of the rain stays West of the TMJ4 viewing area, but showers are possible. Highs remain in the lower 70s and upper 60s under the increased cloud cover. The area of low-pressure finally gives way & pivots SE on Tuesday. This could bring a cluster of showers and a few storms to the region.

The remainder of the week features a drying trend. Outside of a few showers on Wednesday, sunshine increases & so do the temperatures. Highs will climb back into the mid 70s by the end of the week.



SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds; Chance Scattered Light ShowersHigh: 70

Wind: ESE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 64

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 70

TUESDAY: Chance Showers/Isolated Storm; Partly Sunny

High: 70

WEDNESDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Partly Cloudy

High: 68

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 68

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.