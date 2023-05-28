Summer-like Sunday with temperatures in the 70s, near 80 inland

The weekend warmup continues across SE Wisconsin as afternoon highs climb into the 70s area-wide. High-level clouds have streamed into the region from the SE. Although there will be some of this cloud cover throughout the day, plenty of sunshine is expected. Highs will reach into the lower 70s along the lakefront. Highs will make a run towards the lower 80s farther inland.

A few clouds remain overhead tonight as lows dip into the lower 50s.

Memorial Day features temperatures in the mid 70s along Lake Michigan. Afternoon highs will top out in the lower/mid 80s farther West.

The warmth continues into the middle of the week with highs reaching towards 80 in Milwaukee. Inland temperatures could make it all the way to 90-degrees in a few spots. This is true Summer weather!

As more moisture enters the area, pop-up showers become a slight possibility. This begins Wednesday and continues through the weekend. Storm Team 4 is monitoring the potential for a backdoor cold front towards next weekend. But, as of Sunday morning, that chance has gone down. This means that temperatures may remain in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned!



SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny; Some High CloudsHigh: 73 Lake 80 Inland

Wind: E 5-10

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Low: 53

Wind: N 5 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75 Lake 83 Inland

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78 Lake 88 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Slight Chance Pop-Up Shower

High: 80 Lake 88 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80 Lake 88 Inland

