Strong to severe storms possible Saturday

A rainy and windy start to the weekend with scattered showers Saturday morning. A series of rain bands will move across the area through the lunch hour bringing heavy downpours at times. Winds will be gusty and out of the southeast around 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.

We'll get a mini-break from the rain in the early afternoon, before a chance for more showers and thunderstorms, a few of which may be severe. The best chance for severe storms will be between 3-9 p.m. These storms could produce winds up to 60 mph, quarter size hail, and heavy rain. There is a slight chance for an isolated tornado or two, but a stronger threat will stay to our southwest. Make sure to have a plan in place incase severe weather moves into your location and stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest information.

We'll keep a few showers overnight through Sunday morning, before cloudy skies continue the rest of the day. Highs will be cooler than average and in the mid to upper 50s. It will still be breezy with southwest winds 10-15 mph.

Drier weather continues Monday with highs in the upper 50s. Another storm will bring rain and wind on Tuesday.

SATURDAY: Showers. possible strong/severe thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy.

High: 52

Wind: SE 20 G35 mph

TONIGHT: Showers early, becoming partly cloudy. Windy

Low 48

Wind: SE 10-20 G30 mph

SUNDAY: Few AM showers. mostly cloudy. Breezy

High: 55

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Partly sunny

High: 58

Wind: W 10 mph

TUESDAY: Rain. Windy

High: 54

Wind: E 10-20 G30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 55