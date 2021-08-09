Storms possible, muggy weather in store for Monday

More storms are rolling in this morning and potentially another round this afternoon and evening.

A few of these storms may be severe, especially with anything that develops this afternoon.

Locally heavy rain is also possible, so we'll have to monitor any streams or rivers already swollen from heavy rain over the weekend.

Under mostly cloudy skies, highs today will be in the 80s, but the humidity will make it feel uncomfortable. Muggy conditions continue tonight with lows around 70.

We get a full blast of heat and humidity again Tuesday through Thursday.

High temperatures will be in the 90s and the added humidity will make it feel more 100 at times. Pop-up storms will also remain possible through Thursday. Sunshine and nicer temperatures return by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy and Humid. Showers & T-Storms Likely.

High: 83

Wind: S 10 mph

TONIGHT: Ch. Showers & T-Storms Early and Muggy. 0.50" to 1.0" Total Rain, locally higher amounts possible

Low: 71

Wind: S to NW 10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Chance T-Storms

High: 92, Heat Index Near 100

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Isolated T-Storms

High: 93, Heat Index Near 100

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 91, Heat Index 95 to 100

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 81

