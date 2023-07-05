Storms likely Wednesday afternoon with marginal to slight risk for severe weather

A cold-front swings through Wisconsin today - bringing heat/humidity relief as well as showers and storms.

Morning lows have only fallen into the 70s and upper 60s. Early sunshine is expected to heat up SE Wisconsin - bringing highs back to near-90 degrees. This will add instability to the equation - something the afternoon storms may tap into.

Southern Wisconsin remains under a Level 1 (Marginal) risk for severe weather today. The State Line has been included in the Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe weather.

Showers/storms arrive in the area around/after lunchtime - moving from NW to SE. A few storms may be on the stronger side. Gusty winds are the biggest concern in the strongest storms. The severe threat comes to a close after 7-8 p.m. A few showers may hold on into the overnight hours.

High pressure builds back in for Thursday - bringing a cooler & drier air mass to Wisconsin. Dew points will drop back into the 50s. Highs will settle in the upper 70s/lower 80s. Outside of a passing shower on Saturday, the next best chance of rain may hold off until next week.



WEDNESDAY: Showers/Storms Likely; Hot & HumidA few storms may be strong

High: 88 Lake 91 Inland

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Showers Gradually Ending; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 65

Wind: N 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Slight Chance AM Shower; Gradually Becoming Sunny

High: 75

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 76

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Chance Rain

High: 78

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.