Steady rain and gusty winds for Sunday

A strong storm system will move in late Sunday bringing steady rain and gusty winds Sunday evening through Monday.

Rain will start to move in from the south after 1 p.m., but most of us will stay dry through dinnertime. Rain will be steady with overall rainfall around 0.50-1.25". Winds will also be gusty with this storm, increasing in the evening Sunday.

Winds Sunday night into Monday will be ENE 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, and Racine counties.

Gusty onshore winds could lead to localized flooding along the lakeshore, especially in low-lying areas. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory has been issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, and Racine counties.

Rain will wrap up around dinnertime Monday, but winds will remain breezy next week. Temperatures will stay near average, with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 40s through midweek.

****WIND ADVISORY FOR KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, AND RACINE COUNTIES FROM 12 A.M.-7 P.M. MONDAY*****

****LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY FOR KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, AND RACINE COUNTIES FROM 12 A.M.-7 P.M. MONDAY****

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Rain moves in by late afternoon

High: 54

Wind: E 5-15 mph

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain & windy

Low: 47

Wind: ENE 15-25 G40 mph

MONDAY: Rain & windy

High: 52

Wind: NE 15-25 G40 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy

High: 57

Wind: N 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & breezy

High: 59

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Showers & Windy

High: 60

Wind: ESE 15-20 G25 mph