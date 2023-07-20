Spotty thundershowers Thursday morning to clear out by afternoon

Thursday morning a few spotty thundershowers will move across SE WI. Coverage will be isolated at best. Most of Thursday will be dry, with only a slight chance for a pop-up shower or thundershower.

The afternoon will be warm with highs in the 80s, although it will be a little cooler by late afternoon and evening with winds turning out of the northwest. Also, winds will turn breezy in the afternoon and evening with gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday looks beautiful with highs around 80-degrees, low humidity, and lots of sunshine.

The weekend will bring plenty of sun and many dry hours, however, both days will feature a few pop-up showers and storms. Highs will be near 80 on Saturday, and in the mid 80s Sunday.

Next week there are indications that temperatures will really be heating up. Highs will likely be in the 80s and 90s. A few showers could pop up, but the chance for meaningful rain over the next week looks low.



THURSDAY: Isolated t-showers, mainly early, then partly cloudy, breezy, and warmHigh: 85

Wind: W/NW 10-15 G25 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 63

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny

High: 80

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated pop-up t-showers

High: 80

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated pop-up t-showers

High: 85

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, spotty shower possible

High: 85

