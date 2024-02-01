Southwest Wisconsin weather: Mild temps continue with a chance of sunshine

This morning some pavement surfaces might be damp or have some frost on them in areas where temperatures are cooler. Watch out for an isolated slippery spot.

Looks like we might sneak in more sunshine today. We will call it partly cloudy for today with more clouds rolling in later this afternoon. High temperatures will reach near the mid 40s.

Expect more clouds tonight through Friday. Highs will be a bit cooler but still mild in the upper 30s. The weekend looks great with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. Calm weather continues into next week with models suggesting even warmer temperatures possible later next week.



THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, MildHigh: 45

Wind: NNW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Bit breezy

Low: 34

Wind: NNE 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Decreasing Clouds

High: 39

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 42



SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild

High: 44

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 41

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.