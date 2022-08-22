Southeast Wisconsin weather: Foggy morning, highs near 80 on Monday

Watch out for some patchy fog this morning, especially well inland. Sunshine breaks out for everyone today as temperatures rise near 80 degrees by midday. A lake breeze develops this afternoon and temperatures will fall back to around 70 degrees right along the lake. Tonight's forecast calls for mainly clear skies and lows in the 60s lakeside and upper 50s inland.

Sunny, dry, and warm summer weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday. A few showers are possible on Thursday then we start heating up into the weekend. We may even make a run at 90 degrees by Saturday.

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 80, Turning Cooler Lakeside

Wind: NW to E 10 mph

TONIGHT:

Mainly Clear

Low: 64 Lake 58 Inland

Wind: Calm

TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 82

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 80

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 77

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 84