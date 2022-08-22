Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Foggy morning, highs near 80 on Monday

Watch out for some patchy fog this morning, especially well inland. Sunshine breaks out for everyone today as temperatures rise near 80 degrees by midday. A lake breeze develops this afternoon and temperatures will fall back to around 70 degrees right along the lake. Tonight's forecast calls for mainly clear skies and lows in the 60s lakeside and upper 50s inland.

Sunny, dry, and warm summer weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday. A few showers are possible on Thursday then we start heating up into the weekend. We may even make a run at 90 degrees by Saturday.

TODAY:      
Mostly Sunny         
High: 80, Turning Cooler Lakeside         
Wind: NW to E 10 mph

TONIGHT:    
Mainly Clear         
Low: 64 Lake 58 Inland        
Wind: Calm

TUESDAY:    
Mostly Sunny           
High: 82

WEDNESDAY:  
Mostly Sunny        
High: 80

THURSDAY:   
Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms          
High: 77

FRIDAY:     
Mostly Sunny and Warm         
High: 84

