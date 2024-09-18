Southest Wisconsin weather: Sunny today, rain chances on Friday

Seven of the last nine days have hit 80 degrees or warmer in Milwaukee and today will be another one! Expect a similar day to yesterday with sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s by the lake. We'll see mid to upper 80s once as you get a few miles inland. Expect sunshine and even a degree or two warmer for Thursday.

Finally, a front heads our way Thursday night into Friday morning. Don't get too excited, it is a weakening front, but it will still bring the chance for some scattered showers and maybe a couple rumbles of thunder. The highest rain chances will be during the morning hours Friday.

We'll get a little break and then a chance for another system. Timing with this one is a little off between models, but expect some rain chances late Sunday into Monday along a low-pressure system. We'll see cooler temperatures, too, with highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and WarmHigh: Lake 81, Inland 86

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Patchy Fog

Low: 62 Lake, 55 Inland

Wind: Calm

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: Lake 83, Inland 87

FRIDAY: AM Shower & Storm Chance, Partly Cloudy

High: 82

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 80

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, PM Rain Chance

High: 78

