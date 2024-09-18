Watch Now
Southest Wisconsin weather: Sunny today, rain chances on Friday

Seven of the last nine days have hit 80 degrees or warmer in Milwaukee and today will be another one! A similar day to yesterday with sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s by the lake.

Seven of the last nine days have hit 80 degrees or warmer in Milwaukee and today will be another one! Expect a similar day to yesterday with sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s by the lake. We'll see mid to upper 80s once as you get a few miles inland. Expect sunshine and even a degree or two warmer for Thursday.

Finally, a front heads our way Thursday night into Friday morning. Don't get too excited, it is a weakening front, but it will still bring the chance for some scattered showers and maybe a couple rumbles of thunder. The highest rain chances will be during the morning hours Friday.

We'll get a little break and then a chance for another system. Timing with this one is a little off between models, but expect some rain chances late Sunday into Monday along a low-pressure system. We'll see cooler temperatures, too, with highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and WarmHigh: Lake 81, Inland 86
Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Patchy Fog
Low: 62 Lake, 55 Inland
Wind: Calm

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm
High: Lake 83, Inland 87

FRIDAY: AM Shower & Storm Chance, Partly Cloudy
High: 82

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 80

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, PM Rain Chance
High: 78

Report a typo

