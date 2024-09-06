Southest Wisconsin weather: Autumn blast on the way

Breezy northerly winds have kicked in overnight, dragging temperatures back through the 60s and into the 50s. A few sprinkles were noted on early satellite imagery. Sporadic showers are possible today, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Highs only top out in the mid and upper 60s today given the breezy conditions.

Gusty winds will also lead to choppy conditions on Lake Michigan. Waves of 4-6 feet are expected. A Small Craft Advisory and Beach Hazards Statement has been posted through Saturday afternoon. Swimming conditions will be dangerous.

A clearing sky will allow temperatures to drop even further tonight. Saturday morning lows will fall just shy of 50 at the lakefront. Inland temperatures may tumble into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Widespread frost is not expected. Highs on Saturday will be a few degrees cooler – barely clearing the 60-degree mark in some spots.

A dome of high-pressure keeps the weather pattern dry for the extended period. As the high shifts East, southerly winds will usher in warmer air next week. Highs will climb back through the 70s and into the 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool. Slight Chance ShowersHigh: 68

Wind: N 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds; Cool & Breezy

Low: 48 Lake 40 Inland

Wind: N 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cool

High: 63

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 73

MONDAY: Sunny and Warm

High: 80

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm

High: 81

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.