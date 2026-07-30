Seasonable July weather is back again today. This time, southerly winds will boost temperatures well into the 80s. The heat combined with higher dew points could lead to heat index values in the 90s.

Overnight lows fall back into the 60s. An approaching area of low-pressure will toss more cloud cover over Wisconsin tomorrow night and into Friday.

Watch: Southeastern Wisconsin weather: Warmer and humid

Southeastern Wisconsin weather: Warmer and humid

Scattered showers are expected late Friday overnight into Saturday. Unfortunately, dry air may limit the rainfall totals North of IL/WI State Line. This could lower totals to under 0.25". Any shifts in track will shift these totals so stay tuned for updates!

The chance of rain wraps up by early Saturday. Sunshine returns for the back half of the weekend.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 86

Wind: W/SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 68

Wind: SW 5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Little Humid; Rain Likely Late

High: 80

SATURDAY: Rain Early; Mostly Cloudy

High: 75

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 74

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

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