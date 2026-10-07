Breezy SW winds took highs temperatures into the lower and mid-70s yesterday. Overnight lows have been quite mild — ranging from the 50s to the lower 60s!

Check out the forecast:

Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Staying Mostly Dry; Milder by Weekend

A cold front drops through Wisconsin today — leading to a NW wind shift. Cooler air will move in late today and throughout the overnight hours. Highs are still expected to climb into the lower 70s before lows drop into the 40s & 50s. There is a slim chance for a sprinkle tonight, but most spots will stay dry.

Highs remain in the 60s Thursday & Friday before another warm up over the weekend. There is a chance for a few showers on Friday as warmer air surges into the Midwest, but most of the area will continue to be dry.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring the track of Tropical Storm Isaias. The remnants of the system will move into the southern US this weekend. At the very least, cloud cover will overspread more of our region late in the weekend. We'll be watching for any rain showers that are able to move far enough North for Monday and Tuesday.

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